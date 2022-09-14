Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 800,149 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39,637 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.56% of Quanta Services worth $105,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Quanta Services by 1,656.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.58.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.0 %

In related news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $141.40. 13,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,730. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.91 and a fifty-two week high of $149.33.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

About Quanta Services

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.