Quantum Private Wealth LLC Buys 85 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 475.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Snowflake by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SNOW. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snowflake Price Performance

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $190,258.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,651,634.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,823 shares of company stock valued at $859,968. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SNOW traded up $5.90 on Wednesday, hitting $193.33. The company had a trading volume of 98,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,709,313. The company has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a PE ratio of -87.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.88. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.