Quantum Private Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,220 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded up $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.37. 195,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,984,466. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The stock has a market cap of $141.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.74 and a 200 day moving average of $141.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

