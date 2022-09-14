Quantum Private Wealth LLC Purchases 2,686 Shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC owned 0.37% of Atomera worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Atomera by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Atomera in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Atomera by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Atomera by 21.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Atomera by 94.6% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 57,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 27,820 shares during the last quarter. 31.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATOM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.33. 265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,908. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.84. The stock has a market cap of $267.71 million, a P/E ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.58. Atomera Incorporated has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $33.13. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Atomera ( NASDAQ:ATOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter.

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

