Quilter Plc Cuts Stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Quilter Plc trimmed its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,940 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc owned about 0.09% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Mary Ricks sold 62,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $1,187,900.85. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,031,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,708,247.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kennedy-Wilson news, President Mary Ricks sold 62,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $1,187,900.85. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,031,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,708,247.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley R. Zax bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.15 per share, for a total transaction of $635,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 458,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,327,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

KW opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average is $20.92. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $25.30.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 105.50%.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

