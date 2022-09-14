Quilter Plc Has $10.80 Million Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Quilter Plc raised its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc owned about 0.18% of Sonoco Products worth $10,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SON. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,546,000 after buying an additional 972,157 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter valued at $51,618,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 726.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 725,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,021,000 after purchasing an additional 638,057 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter valued at $34,642,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,991,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,633,000 after purchasing an additional 362,516 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SON. StockNews.com cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sonoco Products to $73.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $105,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,969. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $118,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,139.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $105,399.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $63.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $67.06.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 28.33%. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 45.79%.

Sonoco Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.