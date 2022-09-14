Quilter Plc Sells 289 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Quilter Plc cut its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,618 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.9% of Quilter Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $71,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,543,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,330 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 316.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $740,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,336 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,886,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,087 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Susquehanna downgraded Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.42.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $226.29 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.49. The stock has a market cap of $141.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.