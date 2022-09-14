Quilter Plc Sells 3,665 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Quilter Plc trimmed its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $19,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $34,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management stock opened at $171.21 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.12 and its 200-day moving average is $159.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $70.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.76.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

