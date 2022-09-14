Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RDUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised Radius Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Radius Health from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Radius Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.60.

Shares of RDUS opened at $10.08 on Friday. Radius Health has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average is $8.63. The stock has a market cap of $480.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Radius Health ( NASDAQ:RDUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $58.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.95 million. On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp bought 4,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $40,400.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,963,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,120,602.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDUS. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Radius Health by 18.4% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Radius Health by 21.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radius Health by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Radius Health by 28.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 11.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

