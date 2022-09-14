Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.16 Million

Raven Protocol (RAVEN) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One Raven Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Raven Protocol has traded up 50.7% against the US dollar. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $1.16 million and $355.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

