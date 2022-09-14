ReapChain Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.89 Million (REAP)

ReapChain (REAP) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One ReapChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ReapChain has a market capitalization of $5.68 million and $1.89 million worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ReapChain has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ReapChain alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004915 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004915 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.85 or 0.00815153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00015711 BTC.

ReapChain Profile

ReapChain’s total supply is 1,892,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 307,700,000 coins. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReapChain’s official website is www.reapchain.com.

Buying and Selling ReapChain

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReapChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReapChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReapChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReapChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.