Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Price Target Raised to $187.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $165.00 to $187.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RRX. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.40.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

RRX opened at $143.39 on Wednesday. Regal Rexnord has a 12-month low of $108.28 and a 12-month high of $176.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.15. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Regal Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Regal Rexnord news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total transaction of $158,096.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Regal Rexnord by 63.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.