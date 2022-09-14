Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned 0.07% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,354,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,706 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,780,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,318,000 after acquiring an additional 324,398 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 3,643,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,902,000 after acquiring an additional 57,775 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,434,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,692,000 after acquiring an additional 111,302 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,182,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,461,000 after acquiring an additional 714,174 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

DFAX stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.11. 26,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,221. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $27.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.86.

