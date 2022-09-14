Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Cuts Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,368 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 152,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 208,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 30,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:DFAU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,661. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.85. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $33.36.

