Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Increases Holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,268 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned about 1.80% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $4,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 1,485.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $417,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $944,000. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 34,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.30. The stock had a trading volume of 31,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,491. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.82 and its 200 day moving average is $49.17. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.06 and a one year high of $52.53.

