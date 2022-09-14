Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 592 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

VUG stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $237.34. 56,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,529. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.75. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $213.19 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

