Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Progress Software Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Progress Software in a research note issued on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $3.47 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Progress Software’s current full-year earnings is $3.47 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Progress Software’s FY2023 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.45 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

PRGS stock opened at $45.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Progress Software has a 1 year low of $41.68 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $62,875.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,897.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $236,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $62,875.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,897.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,254 shares of company stock worth $779,826 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Progress Software by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,996 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Progress Software by 5.5% in the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1.5% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

