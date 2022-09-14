Reviewing Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) and Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) and Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Univest Financial has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flushing Financial has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Univest Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Flushing Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Univest Financial pays out 34.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Flushing Financial pays out 31.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Univest Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Flushing Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Flushing Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Univest Financial 24.51% 9.36% 1.03% Flushing Financial 28.96% 13.26% 1.09%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Univest Financial and Flushing Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Univest Financial and Flushing Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Univest Financial $292.95 million 2.47 $91.80 million $2.43 10.05 Flushing Financial $292.25 million 2.12 $81.79 million $2.78 7.42

Univest Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Flushing Financial. Flushing Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Univest Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Univest Financial and Flushing Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Univest Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Flushing Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Univest Financial currently has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.71%. Given Univest Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Univest Financial is more favorable than Flushing Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.9% of Univest Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.4% of Flushing Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Univest Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Flushing Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Univest Financial beats Flushing Financial on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co. that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations. The Wealth Management segment offers investment advisory, financial planning, and trust and brokerage services for private families and individuals, municipal pension plans, retirement plans, and trusts and guardianships. The Insurance segment provides commercial property and casualty insurance, employee benefits solutions, personal insurance lines, and human resources consulting services. It serves customers primarily in Bucks, Berks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, Philadelphia, and York counties in Pennsylvania; and Atlantic, Burlington, and Cape May counties in New Jersey through 37 banking offices. The company was formerly known as Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania and changed its name to Univest Financial Corporation in January 2019. Univest Financial Corporation was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Souderton, Pennsylvania.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides mortgage loans secured by multi-family residential, commercial real estate, one-to-four family mixed-use property, one-to-four family residential property, and commercial business loans; construction loans; small business administration loans and other small business loans; mortgage loan surrogates, such as mortgage-backed securities; and consumer loans, including overdraft lines of credit, as well as the United States government securities, corporate fixed-income securities, and other marketable securities. In addition, it offers banking services to public municipalities comprising counties, cities, towns, villages, school districts, libraries, fire districts, and various courts. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 24 full-service offices located in the New York City boroughs of Queens, Brooklyn, and Manhattan; and in Nassau and Suffolk County, New York, as well as an Internet branch. Flushing Financial Corporation was founded in 1929 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

