Reynolds Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 41,421 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Reynolds Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 41,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.27. The stock had a trading volume of 101,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,897,225. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.41 and its 200 day moving average is $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $259.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

