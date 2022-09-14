Reynolds Investment Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Reynolds Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 7.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Lincoln National by 0.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 137,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 12.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 43.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 184,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,044,000 after purchasing an additional 56,044 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 552.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 49,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 41,809 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LNC traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $49.21. 6,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,439. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.16. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $44.89 and a one year high of $77.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

LNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $71.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $83.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

