Reynolds Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Reynolds Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,219 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in FedEx by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $15,432,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in FedEx by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in FedEx by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 54,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 306,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $70,826,000 after purchasing an additional 54,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $204.09. 6,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,324,310. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.52 and its 200 day moving average is $218.61. The stock has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $266.79.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $258.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,803. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.