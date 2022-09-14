Reynolds Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Reynolds Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 80.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth $83,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sonoco Products by 400.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $118,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,139.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $105,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,969. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $118,681.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,139.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sonoco Products Stock Down 0.6 %

Sonoco Products stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.89. 973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,277. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.72. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $51.52 and a one year high of $67.06.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 45.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SON has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Sonoco Products to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

About Sonoco Products

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Further Reading

