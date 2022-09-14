Reynolds Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 17,878 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Reynolds Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Reynolds Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,715.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,116,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,134,000 after buying an additional 8,071,255 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,862,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,661,000 after purchasing an additional 225,633 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,831,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,592,000 after purchasing an additional 42,702 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,362,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,662,000 after acquiring an additional 34,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,049,000 after acquiring an additional 56,970 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $159.65 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $145.54 and a twelve month high of $187.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.17 and a 200-day moving average of $164.45.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

