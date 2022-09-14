Reynolds Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 23,306 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Reynolds Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Reynolds Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

IWM opened at $181.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.26 and its 200-day moving average is $187.57. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.78 and a 52-week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

