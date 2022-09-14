Reynolds Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Reynolds Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,511 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Boeing by 1,092.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 42.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 6,466.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.06.

Boeing Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.38. The company had a trading volume of 35,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,470,341. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $233.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.01. The company has a market capitalization of $86.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

