Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Acquires 453 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $4,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBZ. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in CBIZ by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CBIZ during the first quarter valued at about $378,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in CBIZ during the first quarter valued at about $388,000. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in CBIZ during the first quarter valued at about $517,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the first quarter worth about $541,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CBIZ

In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $43,215.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,844 shares in the company, valued at $11,917,549.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $43,215.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,844 shares in the company, valued at $11,917,549.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Spurio sold 32,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $1,475,619.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,135.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,180 shares of company stock worth $2,117,131. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBIZ stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.16. 1,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,738. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.81 and its 200 day moving average is $41.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.73. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.38 and a 1 year high of $48.47.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

