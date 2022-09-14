Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Buys 2,680 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.45% of CSW Industrials worth $8,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSW Industrials

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $731,432.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,963,854.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $60,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,670,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $731,432.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,963,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,514,078 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSW Industrials Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $126.46. 358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.41. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.03 and a 12 month high of $145.50.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $199.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.23 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 11.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSWI shares. StockNews.com cut CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on CSW Industrials from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

