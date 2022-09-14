Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Buys 600 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.88% of UFP Technologies worth $4,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in UFP Technologies by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in UFP Technologies by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 88,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after buying an additional 25,882 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its position in UFP Technologies by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,619,000. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UFP Technologies news, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $527,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,441.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPT traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.80. 471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.04. The company has a market cap of $702.22 million, a PE ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 0.70. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.10 and a 12 month high of $100.64.

UFPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on UFP Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company.

UFP Technologies Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

