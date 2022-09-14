Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,937 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $9,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,545 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 16,866 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,053,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of ACLS traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $63.97. 1,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,390. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.06. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $83.74.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 27.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 13,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total value of $1,009,090.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,908 shares in the company, valued at $30,824,653.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 13,288 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $1,009,090.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,824,653.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William J. Bintz sold 13,289 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $946,176.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,825 shares of company stock worth $3,112,812. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ACLS. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

