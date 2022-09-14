Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $12.08 Million Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,050 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Teleflex worth $12,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,058,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $347,838,000 after buying an additional 550,512 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Teleflex by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 284,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $100,999,000 after purchasing an additional 166,682 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex during the first quarter worth $47,352,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,826,333,000 after buying an additional 83,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,856,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,595,212,000 after acquiring an additional 78,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFX traded up $1.38 on Wednesday, hitting $239.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,432. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.13. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $219.54 and a 1 year high of $391.39.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $704.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.64%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TFX. StockNews.com downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $295.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.60.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

