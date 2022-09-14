Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Increases Holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Up 0.7 %

HURN stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.56. The company had a trading volume of 535 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.43 and a 200 day moving average of $58.36. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.66 and a 12 month high of $72.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $273.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.19 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total value of $30,159.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,219.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,913.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total transaction of $30,159.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,172 shares in the company, valued at $146,219.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,730 shares of company stock worth $251,202 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HURN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

See Also

