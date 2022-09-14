Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.06% of Pegasystems worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,142,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,581 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at about $410,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pegasystems by 44.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at about $534,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Pegasystems by 1,677.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pegasystems

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total value of $39,850.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,163.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,000 shares of company stock worth $81,000. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Price Performance

Shares of PEGA traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.02. 6,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,424. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $136.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.72. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $274.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.31 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 29.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEGA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Pegasystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

