Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 10,140 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 603,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,140 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.45% of IAA worth $23,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in IAA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in IAA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in IAA by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in IAA by 251.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in IAA by 334.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on IAA. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Guggenheim raised IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised IAA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

NYSE IAA traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $35.52. 9,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,818. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.54. IAA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.32 and a 12 month high of $61.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. IAA had a return on equity of 88.51% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $520.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. IAA’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

