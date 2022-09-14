Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 754 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.11% of Travel + Leisure worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TNL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,064,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,700,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Travel + Leisure

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,135 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $97,612.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,033.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $97,612.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,033.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Olivier Chavy sold 4,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $178,916.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,426,615.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TNL traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.26. 5,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,146. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.68. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $63.19.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 45.70%. The business had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on TNL shares. Barclays began coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Featured Stories

