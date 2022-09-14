RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Short Interest Update

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,200 shares, a decline of 91.9% from the August 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 355,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

RiceBran Technologies Price Performance

RIBT stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $2.27. 599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,502. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average of $4.72. RiceBran Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get RiceBran Technologies alerts:

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.61% and a negative net margin of 32.92%. The business had revenue of $10.19 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of RiceBran Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 185,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36,561 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on RiceBran Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About RiceBran Technologies

(Get Rating)

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.