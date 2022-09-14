RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Short Interest Update

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,200 shares, a decline of 91.9% from the August 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 355,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
RIBT stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $2.27. 599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,502. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average of $4.72. RiceBran Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.61% and a negative net margin of 32.92%. The business had revenue of $10.19 million for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on RiceBran Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.
