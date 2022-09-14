Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0929 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.36. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.63 and a 52 week high of $21.49.

Institutional Trading of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 54,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 511.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter.

About Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

