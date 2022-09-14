Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Decreases Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,975 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 16,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.57.

Insider Activity

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,243.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,243.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 125,146 shares of company stock valued at $10,049,640 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock opened at $75.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.12. The stock has a market cap of $63.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.39%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

