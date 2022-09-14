Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $99,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFAV opened at $61.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.55. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

