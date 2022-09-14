Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $12.23 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 162,301 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $12,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $466,657,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,178,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,212,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495,813 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 10.9% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,604,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $799,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,221 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,989,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,485,863,000 after acquiring an additional 864,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth $52,751,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $74.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.77. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $88.45.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

