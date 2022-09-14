Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $35.22 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 188,332 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,822 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for about 2.6% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in American Express were worth $35,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,802,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,752,006,000 after buying an additional 200,093 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,607,848,000 after purchasing an additional 320,288 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,755,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,377,343,000 after purchasing an additional 324,789 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of American Express by 7.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,504,375,000 after purchasing an additional 906,904 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833,314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,603,735,000 after purchasing an additional 55,027 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXP opened at $155.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.29.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

