Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $46.79 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 3.5% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $46,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $163.38 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09. The firm has a market cap of $149.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

