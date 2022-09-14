Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Sells 1,559 Shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA reduced its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA owned approximately 1.13% of Artesian Resources worth $5,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Artesian Resources by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Artesian Resources by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Artesian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Artesian Resources by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

In related news, Director John R. Eisenbrey, Jr. sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $729,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,849,609.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $270,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,036. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John R. Eisenbrey, Jr. sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $729,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,849,609.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 20.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ARTNA opened at $55.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.50. Artesian Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $36.56 and a 12 month high of $60.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.84 million, a PE ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 18.62%. On average, analysts expect that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is 58.60%.

Artesian Resources Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

