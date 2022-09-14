Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Sells 403 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA trimmed its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACT Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 4,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 51.3% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 45,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 15,257 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.4% in the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 85,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 30,447 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 723,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,143,000 after purchasing an additional 504,363 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $105.01 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.21 and a twelve month high of $117.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.57.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

