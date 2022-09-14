Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Lifted by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,062 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $9,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,089,685 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $443,682,000 after acquiring an additional 721,628 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 9,719 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 34,392 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,582 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CRM. Guggenheim raised shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Roth Capital raised shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.11.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $158.10 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.48 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.31 and its 200-day moving average is $181.11. The company has a market capitalization of $158.10 billion, a PE ratio of 292.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total transaction of $375,337.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,693,567,643.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $375,337.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,693,567,643.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,849 shares of company stock worth $12,404,484. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

