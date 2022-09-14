Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Short Interest Up 500.0% in August

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Salzgitter Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SZGPY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.51. 273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.43. Salzgitter has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $5.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SZGPY. Bank of America raised Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Salzgitter from €28.50 ($29.08) to €28.70 ($29.29) in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Salzgitter from €43.00 ($43.88) to €32.00 ($32.65) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salzgitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.46.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

