Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.23–$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $610.00 million-$614.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $594.77 million. Samsara also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.07–$0.06 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Samsara to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Samsara from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen cut their price target on Samsara to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Samsara from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.44.

Samsara Price Performance

IOT stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.26. The stock had a trading volume of 48,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,055. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.77. Samsara has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $31.41.

Insider Transactions at Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $153.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.70 million. Research analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 39,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $556,407.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Samsara by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brandywine Managers LLC lifted its stake in Samsara by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 20,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 10,647 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Samsara by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Samsara by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,031,000 after acquiring an additional 19,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Stories

