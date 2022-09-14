Sawtooth Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

Insider Activity

Mastercard Stock Performance

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock opened at $325.44 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $339.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.