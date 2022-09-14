Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 15,088 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,310 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 15,088 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $105.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $185.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.78 and a 200-day moving average of $112.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $101.21 and a one year high of $142.60.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

