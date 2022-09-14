Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 92.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,881 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 12,921 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 147,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 63,416 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SCHX traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $46.85. 28,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,978,375. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.80 and a 200-day moving average of $48.88. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.