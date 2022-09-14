Sculptor Capital LP Has $55.75 Million Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 158.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 840,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515,507 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $55,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $844,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,850,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,276,000 after buying an additional 125,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 403.6% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 856,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,909,000 after buying an additional 686,697 shares during the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $58.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.15. The company has a market cap of $182.80 billion, a PE ratio of -143.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $53.63 and a twelve month high of $71.70.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -221.95%.

Several brokerages have commented on AZN. UBS Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Argus raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

